Source: NatPharm assures hospitals of smooth drug supply | Herald (Top Stories)

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

The uninterrupted supply of critical drugs for other ailments has continued despite the extra burden of Covid-19, the National Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) has said.

NatPharm urged all those needing medication for other complaints to continue collecting their medication.

Most health services across the world were ill-prepared to fight the virus at the beginning of this year, as it started spreading, and there were fears that due to the severity of Covid-19 other ailments would not be prioritised, leading to several avoidable deaths from more common ailments.

NatPharm — the company mandated with procurement and distribution of medicines — says so far they are meeting demand for other medicines and implored citizens to continue collecting their medication from hospitals and clinics around the country.

“So far we have managed to meet the demand for drugs. We are not only focusing on Covid-19 drugs, but also on other drugs,” said NatPharm board chairman Dr Billy Rigava. “We have so far managed to meet the demand for the whole country. We are very grateful to our development partners who have kept us going by supplying us with the drugs that we need. Those require supplies for HIV, TB (tuberculosis), immunisation for children and others should continue visiting health institutions to get their suppliers because they are there,” said Dr Rigava.

He advised those needing medical attention not to refrain from visiting health facilities for of getting infected by Covid-19. The Government has indicated that it is was taking measures to ensure that there are no new infections within healthcare settings.

In an earlier interview with The Herald, Director for Epidemiology and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Portia Manangazira said there will be more Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) training aimed at preventing the spread of the virus within hospitals and quarantine facilities.

“If there is no infection control, health care workers and patients will be infected within the healthcare setting, and this is unacceptable.”