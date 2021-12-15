Source: NatPharm security guard shot, injured | Herald (Crime)

Nqobile Tshili

Bulawayo Bureau

A SECURITY guard was allegedly shot and injured yesterday morning at the National Pharmaceutical (Natpharm) warehouse in Bulawayo in a suspected robbery attempt.

Mr Given Mawonawangu (22) who is employed by Royal Security was allegedly shot in the stomach at the warehouse in Belmont Industrial Area and lost his firearm.

He was rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for treatment.

The incident is said to have occurred at about 6am and apart from the missing pistol, nothing else was taken from the premises.

When our Bulawayo Bureau arrived at the scene at about 8am, police details had surrounded the premises and were collecting statements from those who were at the scene. A source said Mr Mawonawangu was heard screaming saying he had been shot while approaching the warehouse main gate, prompting security officers from another company to rush to the scene.

“Guards from Fawcett Security company rushed to the scene and discovered that he had been shot in the stomach. His pistol was missing but his other particulars including a national identity card and US$6 which he had were not taken. Circumstances are not clear as to who could have shot him. No one was seen leaving the scene,” said a source.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said investigations were underway.

“We are investigating a shooting incident which occurred at Belmont Industrial site,” said Insp Ncube.

Royal Security chief inspector Mr Musafare Charasika who rushed to the scene after the shooting, said he was also in the dark as to what happened.

“I don’t have the exact details as to what happened. What I have been told is that a driver employed by Natpharm only heard some sounds as he left the premises but did not think it was anything of concern. But when he returned a few minutes later, he found security officers employed by a neighbouring company at the scene while our security guard was lying on the ground saying he had been shot,” said Mr Charasika.

“No one knows how many people were involved and probably when he recovers, our guard will be able to provide this information,” he said.

Natpharm spokesperson Mr Munyaradzi Musiiwa said the case is being handled by the police.

“The matter is now being handled by the police and we await the outcome of the investigations,” said Mr Musiiwa.

NatPharm is a parastatal with a mandate to procure, store and distribute medicines and medical supplies to all public health institutions across the country.