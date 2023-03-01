Source: NBS tours housing projects | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

NBS Zimbabwe

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

THE National Building Society Limited (NBS) top leadership is embarking on a tour of housing projects in Bulawayo and Plumtree.

During the roadshows lined up, major Bulawayo industries, notably Arenel, Pump Steel and Lobels, would be visited.

According to the schedule, the bank will tour projects in Rangemore (Presidential Housing Scheme), Mahatshula East under Ecock Construction and Mahatshula North Flats undertaken by Bulawayo City Council.

In Plumtree, site visits to Mathendele and to Getjeng- Bophelong proposed partnership would be undertaken.

Meetings with Bulawayo housing contractors are also lined up.

A few years ago, NBS embarked on a programme to partner with local authorities countrywide on housing projects in an effort to deliver low-cost houses to the citizens.

The bank said it has the funding and expects local authorities to avail land as a contribution towards reducing the national housing backlog, which hovers around 1,5 million.

This is in line with the Government’s drive to ensure provision of affordable and modern housing for all with the hope of having cleared the backlog by 2030.

It has committed to contributing to the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which forms part of its mandate to provide affordable low-cost housing delivered promptly and profitably in Zimbabwe.