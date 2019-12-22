Source: Ndiweni calls for interim govt | The Standard (Local News)

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

OUTSPOKEN Ntabazinduna chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has reiterated his suggestion that an interim transitional government (ITG) of technocrats must be put in place to abolish the bond note and implement a raft of political and economic reforms.

Ndiweni argued Zimbabwe does not need a government of national unity (GNU), adding any dialogue process among the country’s political actors will only result in another unity government, which he said would be a waste of time.

There have been calls for dialogue to unlock the country’s political and socio-economic logjam with former South African president Thabo Mbeki also visiting the country last week to ostensibly lay the groundwork.

Ndiweni, however, argued the same process will not solve the country’s crisis such as a democracy deficiency.

“The mechanism for resuscitating our democracy is an ITG. This is not a GNU,” he said in a press release.

“A GNU is not capable of resuscitating our democracy.

“We had a GNU before and here we are again in not only economic meltdown but with the total collapse of democracy engineered by an emboldened politically corrupt establishment.

“Hence let us not waste time on a GNU.

“The dialogue being championed by the current administration is also a waste of time because it is designed to ultimately lead to a GNU.

“An ITG is a highbrid government that has a fixed short term and has a specific job description. In our case, its remit is to resuscitate democracy in our country.”

Ndiweni said a template for resuscitating democracy has already been tabled, citing recommendations from election observers’ missions to the country’s 2018 harmonised elections from European Union and Commonwealth, among others.

Adopting South Africa’s rand currency and abolishing the Zimbabwe dollar, formerly the bond note will also be key for the ITG, he added.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and President Emmerson Mnangagwa have said the Zimbabwe dollar is going nowhere.

“The ITG will immediately at the beginning of its term of office, begin negotiations with the Republic of South Africa and Sadc as a whole to formulary adopt the Rand as our currency for the short to medium term.

“The rand is the right currency for us during this period,” Ndiweni said.

“It is advantageous to those in the diaspora e.g. UK, EC, USA and other countries that have a stronger currency than the rand.

“In terms of currency exchange rates those in the diaspora will gain and achieve a lot more here in the country with respect to development, with their hard earned funds.”

