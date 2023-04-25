Source: Nearly 20 000 bus crews arrested countrywide | The Herald (Local News)

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

Police have so far arrested nearly 20 000 bus and commuter omnibus crews countrywide under the ongoing operation on enforcement of route permits and timetables on Passenger Public Service Vehicles.

The operation was launched in February following concern over public service vehicle drivers who were not complying with their timetables and permits.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation was continuing until there is sanity on the roads.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern the conduct of some public service vehicle drivers who are not complying with timetables on route permits resulting in the drivers being dragged into dangerous and reckless road races for passengers. This conduct has resulted in road traffic accidents in some instances.

“In a bid to ensure compliance with road traffic rules and regulations by public service vehicles, the Zimbabwe Republic Police will heighten enforcement on compliance with route permits and timetables. Owners of public service vehicles are therefore advised to adhere to the dictates of their route permits and timetables forthwith. We appeal to public service vehicle owners to cooperate with police officers to ensure sanity prevails on the roads,” he said.

Last week, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said speed limits for buses, often ignored, were going to be enforced to ensure speeding by drivers is avoided, thereby saving lives, with the police capacitated to ensure compliance.

He said this during a tour of the Chivhu accident scene where a Tinboom bus recently crashed.

Thirteen people died as a result of the accident, while several others were injured. The Government has since declared the accident a national disaster.

Minister Mhona, who was leading a delegation on the tour, said, “We are told that the driver was speeding. Maybe if he was not speeding, lives could have not been lost. I want to appeal to Zimbabweans and motorists to always value life. We are noting that drivers are not respecting the sanctity of life, this is very sad.

“Therefore, as a Ministry, we are now, and urgently advocating stiffer penalties on those who would be found breaking roads rules and regulations. We are also, immediately, encouraging our buses to obey speed limits. This is crucial in saving lives. We are also urging bus operators to ensure their drivers are sticking to their timetables.”

Timetables are plotted assuming that drivers obey road rules and limits so if they arrive at a stop or terminus earlier than they should, questions can be asked and assumptions of speeding made. Speed limits are also the maximum permitted speeds, and drivers are expected to drive more slowly when there is congestion, visibility problems, and other dangers.

Chairman of the Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Association Dr Samson Nhanhanga, who was also at the accident scene then called for an inclusive approach to end road carnage.