Source: Negligent bus driver convicted | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Chido Nyamuyaruka Court Correspondent

A bus driver was yesterday convicted of culpable homicide after he was involved in an accident that killed one person and injured 58 others.

Fanuel Mutinhiri (46) was convicted on his own plea of guilt when he appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Everlyn Mushayahwaro.

He admitted to the charges and he submitted to the court that it was raining and he could not control the bus, which led to the accident.

The court heard that, on March 1 2022, along Mutare Road near Ruwa Country Club Mutinhiri negligently drove a Yutong bus registration number ADC 9332 due east, with 63 passengers on board using the inner lane.

Upon approaching Ruwa Country Club he failed to keep proper control of his vehicle due to speeding and the bus swerved to the left side of the road.

The bus then turned 180 degrees and faced the western side but landed on its left side and Judith Kuzani died after being ejected from the bus and 58 other passengers were injured.