Source: NetOne apologises for network disruptions | Herald (Top Stories)

Herald Reporter

NetOne subscribers say they continue to face network challenges following the recent system upgrade.

The company has since apologised for the challenges.

In a statement today, NetOne said:

“We would like to apologise for the intermittent service being experienced, following the system upgrade.

“Our engineers are working to restore data balances to normalcy.

“Thank you for your patience whilst we rectify these challenges. Any inconveniences caused are regretted.”