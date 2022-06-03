Source: NetOne cashier steals $150m, splashes on 6 cars | Herald (Crime)

The vehicles that were impounded from a cashier employed by NetOne.

Municipal Reporter

A CASHIER at NetOne who stole $150 million from the mobile network services provider in an airtime voucher scam orchestrated over two years has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) after splashing the proceeds on six top of the range vehicles.

In a statement yesterday, ZACC, the country’s corruption busters, said it had arrested Daniel Kalira (39), a cashier at NetOne, after he allegedly stole approximately $150 million from the mobile network services provider in an airtime voucher scam.

The anti-corruption body, which is arresting both “big and small fishes”, said Kalira used the money to buy several vehicles including a Toyota Hilux GD6 twin cab, three Mercedes Benz sedans and two BMW sedans.

“All the vehicles were recovered by ZACC investigators. It is alleged that from January 2020 to May 23, 2022, Kalira stole airtime from NetOne by falsifying his sales of airtime on the stock issue vouchers which he dispatched to NetOne sales agents,” ZACC said.

“Investigations conducted by ZACC show that on August 25, 2021, the accused allegedly falsified issue voucher number 77064 where he indicated that he dispatched 17 400 airtime cards of $100 each. Instead, Kalira had allegedly dispatched 80 300 cards valued at $100 each depriving NetOne of $7 990 000.”

ZACC, which has intensified the fight against graft, said on January 26, 2022 Kalira allegedly falsified stock issue voucher number 77067 by indicating that he dispatched a total of 5 917 cards of $100 each when he had dispatched 28 416 cards, depriving NetOne of $2 250 000.

The statement further said an audit to ascertain the actual amount stolen from NetOne is still ongoing.

Kalira has since appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with fraud and was remanded to June 27 on $20 000 bail.