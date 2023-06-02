Source: NetOne, Hope for the Future Foundation donate to people living with albinism | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Some of the beneficiaries of the NetOne CSR Health and Care pillar programme

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

TELECOMMUNICATIONS service provider, NetOne, has partnered with Hope For The Future Foundation to donate sunscreen lotion, sanitary pads, and lip balm to people living with albinism. The programme started in Chipinge last week and heads to Beitbridge in the coming weeks.

NetOne has taken the initiative to support people with albinism as a way to give back to the communities in which it operates.

The state-owned telecoms operator continues to provide information and resources to help people living with albinism to uplift their self-confidence and welfare. People living with albinism are often discriminated against and stigmatised because of their condition.

NetOne group chief executive officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani, said through their Corporate Social Responsibility Health and Care pillar, the company has embarked on a nationwide campaign to alleviate the plight of people with albinism by raising awareness of the condition and combating discrimination.

“Providing educational materials about albinism to employees and the public is NetOne’s dominant convention to help dispel myths and stereotypes about the condition,” he said. “

The strategic partnership with Hope For The Future Foundation has been NetOne’s way to provide access to education, healthcare, and other essential services while advocating for the rights of people with albinism.

“The partnership is there to ensure that people living with albinism are treated fairly and have equal access to opportunities.

NetOne is committed to support people with albinism as a way to make real difference in the lives of these individuals and their families,” said Engineer Mushanawani.