Source: NetOne top clients get VIP treatment | Herald (Business)

Michael Tome

Business Reporter

MOBILE network operator NetOne last Friday unveiled a high-value customer service centre (HVCSC) to improve customer experience, boost revenue and grow market share.

The facility will see high contributors to NetOne’s revenue being accorded special treatment, including frequent engagement for timeous response to their communications needs.

Located along Herbert Chitepo Avenue in Harare, the HVCSC is the first of many similar facilities that NetOne intends to roll out across the entire country.

The high-value customers have been categorised into five main groups namely corporate, Government, influential members of the society and customers that have been loyal to NetOne for at least five years.

Pre and postpaid individual customers whose spending is generous will be part of the list.

While speaking at the launch event NetOne chief operating officer Jeremiah Munembe said the move would improve efficiency and brand loyalty while it would enhance the mobile network operator’s market share.

“In our quest to improve the customer experience for the high-value customers we have seen fit to create an enabling environment, befitting the social standing and value of these individuals and corporations.

“We are introducing segmented preferential product offering service and attention to high-value customers to establish a premium club, whose qualification is based on revenue generated or sphere of influence, we want to create customer value where they can get better benefits, this will translate to increased loyalty, market share and increased efficiency through the HVCSC,” Mr Munembe said.

He further added that setting up HVCSC did not mean compromising standards on other customers but was a strategic decision by the business to address the special needs of the targeted segment. In his remarks, at the launch of the HVCSC, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the facility would enhance universal access to ICTs in the country by 2030, one of the Government priorities.

“His Excellency, the President identified national goals that are aimed at stimulating growth. One of the goals is to facilitate universal access to ICTs by 2030. Our presence here today is in alignment with His Excellency’s vision.

“We are here to facilitate access to enhanced ICT services and support to NetOne’s high-value clients,” Minister Muswere said.

NetOne has lately been on a wide product offering, with recent launches of the One Gaming and the OneMoney Bureau De Change under the OneMoney Remit where the network subscribers can send and receive US dollars across the country among other innovations being rolled out by the telecommunications company.