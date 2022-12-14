NEW: 1 022 youths benefit from skills outreach programme 

Online Reporter

AT least 1 022 youths have undergone training through the Community Skills Outreach Programme under the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

Addressing Tuesday’s post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the programme is nearing completion.

“The Community Skills Outreach Programme is at 84 percent of completion, with a total of 1 022 youths having undergone training in various trades at the vocational training centres,” she said.

“And 900 were inducted into the programme under the International Labour Organisation phase 1.”

