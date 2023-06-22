New British Ambassador for Zimbabwe appointed

Source: New British Ambassador for Zimbabwe appointed | The Herald (Local News)

New British Ambassador for Zimbabwe appointed 
Britain’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Peter Vowles

Columbus Mabika Herald Reporter

Mr Peter Vowles has been appointed Britain’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe and he will succeed Ms Melanie Robinson.

He will take up his appointment in September.

Mr Vowles is currently the Transformation Director at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Ms Melanie Robinson, has been the British Ambassador to Zimbabwe since January 2019.

Mr Vowles has previously worked in Zimbabwe having been a teacher in the Ministry of Education Sports and Culture from 1992 to 1993.

He has also been Zimbabwe’s Policy and Programme Manager, Students Partnership Worldwide from 1996 to 1999.

