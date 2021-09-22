Source: NEW: Bulawayo edges closer to herd immunity | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Online Reporter

Zimbabwe’s second largest city, Bulawayo has so far fully vaccinated nearly half of its population against Covid-19 with 52,6 percent having received their first doses while 40,3 percent have now been fully jabbed.

In a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, deputy chairperson of the Ad-hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Covid-19, Professor Amon Murwira said this meant that the city was edging towards herd immunity.

“Of special note is that the city of Bulawayo, at 52,6 percent for the first dose and 40,3 percent for the second, is edging towards herd immunity, along with Matabeleland North where Victoria Falls has already surpassed its herd immunity,” he said.

A total of 2 949 025 people had received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 2 065 395 their second dose across the country translating to a national coverage of 34,7 percent for the first dose and 24,3 percent for the second dose.

Last week, Zimbabwe received an additional one million doses of the Sinovac vaccine, bringing the total number of vaccine doses received since the roll-out of the vaccination programme to 11,8 million.