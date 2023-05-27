Source: NEW: Businessman in trouble over unpaid Covid test kits | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Online Reporter

Mherdikhem Investments (Pvt) Limited director, Mr Edgar Mashindi, will spend the next five days at Remand Prison before he returns to Harare Magistrates Court for bail application on charges of duping a medical sundries supplier of 4 000 Covid-19 tests kits two years ago.

The test kits are valued at US$26 000.

Mr Mashindi initially appeared before magistrate, Mr Dennis Mangosi, on May 24 2023 charged with fraud.

He was not asked to plead to charges of duping Mr Elias Chadavaenzi, who runs Relmac Technologies (Pvt) Limited.

Prosecutor, Mr Zororai Nkomo alleged that on March 19, 2021, Mr Chadavaenzi met Mr Mashindi, who indicated that he was looking for Covid-19 test kits.

Three days later, Mr Chadavaenzi called Mr Mashindi, who promised to pay for the kits upon delivery.

Mr Mashindi allegedly misrepresented to Mr Chadavaenzi that he had US$26 000 and wanted to buy 4 000 Covid-19 test kits.

He then allegedly asked Mr Chadavaenzi to deliver the consignment at Swift Depot, along Central Avenue in Harare, where he said the money was.

Mr Mashindi allegedly signed a delivery note and told Mr Chadavaenzi that he wanted to collect the money from his car, which was in the parking bay.

It is alleged that Mr Mashindi then drove-off without paying for the test kits.

He was only arrested on May 22 2023 in the central business district, where he was doing some errands.