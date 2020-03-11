Source: New, exciting additions to mark Uhuru | Herald (Top Stories)

Minister Mutsvangwa

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe this year celebrates its 40th independence anniversary set for next month in Bulawayo in style under the theme: “Zim@40: Defining the Decade towards the Golden Jubilee.”

There are a number of unique and new events, among them street floats for corporates.

Unlike in the past, this year’s independence would be celebrated throughout the year and the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services is going to organise events.

The main celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium will be Bulawayo-centred, but will maintain a national character.

It is the first time that the celebrations would be held outside Harare as Government implements the concept of devolution.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told journalists after yesterday’s Cabinet session that Cabinet considered and approved a report by Vice President Kembo Mohadi in his capacity as Chairman of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments, on the preparations for the 40th Independence Anniversary Celebrations and the Children’s Party.

She said participants to this year’s celebrations would be drawn from Zimbabweans at home and in the Diaspora and reflect the values and ethos of Vision 2030, which entailed national unity and social and economic inclusivity.

Commenting on this year’s theme, Minister Mutsvangwa said: “The theme is premised on the fact that at 40, Zimbabweans are mature and can look ahead with pride as a nation shaping its own destiny.

“The Children’s Party will be held on 17th April, 2020 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds Hall Number 2 in Bulawayo. A total of 550 children have been invited from provinces through their respective schools.

“The children will arrive in Bulawayo on 15th April, 2020, and rehearsals will commence on 16th April, 2020 at the venue.”

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said: “We are celebrating 40 years. We are not celebrating just one day, we are celebrating the whole year and the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services should be able to avail a lot of activities which also require creativity from the media that we plan to undertake this year because it’s a special celebration of 40 years.

“There will be other things that have been proposed such as floats so that the economic sectors can participate from tourism to industry, and the other sectors of the economy will be able to participate using floats in and around Bulawayo.

“We are not just going to a stadium to celebrate because you can celebrate whilst you are on the streets. We want to make it different and Bulawayo-centred, but still with a national character.”

Minister Mutsvangwa confirmed that her Ministry would put together awareness campaigns.

“This is special,” she said. “This is 40 years of independence which should bring Zimbabweans together, which should be more unifying walking towards Vision 2030 together.”