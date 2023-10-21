Source: NEW: Firm discovers new lithium deposits | Sunday Mail

Online Reporter

AUSTRALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE-listed Prospect Resources Limited has announced a “significant new discovery” of lithium deposits at its Step Aside Lithium Project in Zimbabwe.

Prospect is currently carrying out a drilling programme at Step Aside.

Prospect managing director and CEO Mr Sam Hosack said: “We are very excited by the potential of this new, buried pegmatite discovery at Step Aside.

“I would like to congratulate the entire Prospect exploration team for their diligent work and perseverance in delivering this discovery, providing clear evidence of success of our geochemical targeting and validation of our process.”

Last year, Prospect sold its Arcadia Lithium Project to Chinese company Huayou Cobalt for around US$422 million.