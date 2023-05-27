Source: NEW: Govt launches Women Empowerment Clubs | Sunday Mail

Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT has launched Women Empowerment Clubs at the National Handicraft Centre, to create a platform from which women entrepreneurs can access funding to spearhead their projects.

The initiative is being funded by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO).

Through the clubs, women will be provided with conducive safe marketplaces and capacity building programmes on how to run their businesses.

The clubs also create a direct channel through which women can formalise their projects and graduate to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Savings and Credit Cooperative Society (SACCOs) and cooperatives.

Falling under the purview of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development, the initiative is being run under the theme, “Creating a Platform to Promote Income Generating and Socio-Economic Development”.

Said Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni:

“The Women Empowerment Clubs programme will go a long way in contributing towards the implementation of the National Development Strategy 1, which is centred on leaving no one and place behind.”

The Zimbabwe Women Microfinance Bank (ZWMB), which is a partner in the programme, is also providing support to the initiative.

ZWMB chief executive officer, Dr Mandas Marikanda applauded the initiative.

Some of the clubs that were present at the launch included, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services’ Phakhamani Simukai, Favours Empowerment for Women from Highfield, and Jurani Firi Santa (JFS) Chitungwiza, among others.