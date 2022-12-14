Source: NEW: Govt revives small thermal power stations | Sunday Mail

Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT has secured funding for small thermal power stations, as it moves to improve current power supply challenges.

Energy and Power Development Minister Soda Zhemu, said they are working on revamping smaller power stations to feed adequate power into the national grid.

“Munyati power station has a capacity of 90 megawatts (MW), Bulawayo produces 100MW and Harare around 200MW. They have been producing less, and we are working on Bulawayo station to produce around 90 to 100MW, and funding has been secured for that,” said Minister Zhemu at a press conference on Tuesday.

Minister Zhemu also said Government was contemplating moving Bulawayo thermal station to Hwange, to avoid future coal supply challenges.