NEW: Gvt adopts ICT legal framework | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Online reporter

Cabinet yesterday approved principles for the Electronic Transactions and Electronic Commerce Bill which will regulate online businesses.

The Bill was presented by the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Dr Jenfan Muswere.

It is expected to regulate the electronic transaction regime in the face of opening up of markets and movement of goods and services across borders, growing incidences of online scams and unfair practices.

Addressing the post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said the Bill will promote and advance the online business environment in Zimbabwe.

“The nation is being informed that the development of information communication technologies in cyberspace requires that the legal and policy environment be adapted to take into account the relevant changes.

“The Electronic Transactions and Electronic Commerce Bill will therefore first and foremost attune the country’s legal framework to technological changes by addressing the current deficiencies in most of the country’s existing laws, which were designed for paper-based transactions,” she said.

“The Bill will promote and advance the business environment in Zimbabwe by establishing a legislative framework that enables fair, accessible, responsible and sustainable online transacting.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the Bill will establish a predictable, accessible, safe and transparent online trading environment.