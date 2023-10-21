Source: NEW: Harare to enforce bylaws on littering | Sunday Mail

Online Reporter

HARARE City Council (HCC) has said it is set to launch an anti-littering campaign, and will enforce the city’s bylaws on littering.

HCC head of corporate communications Mr Stanley Gama said the municipality will soon embark on an anti-littering campaign, to restore cleanliness in the capital.

“Any time from now, HCC will be starting an anti-littering campaign in order to rehabilitate the ‘Sunshine City’, which will be spearheaded by our mayor, in order to maintain the cleanliness of our city,” he said.

“Property owners in the central business district (CBD) are expected to provide bins, for street vendors, pedestrians and passersby to dispose of their trash.

“The property owners are expected to comply without fail; some bylaws will be enforced in order for everyone to cooperate.”

Mr Gama said individuals caught littering will face consequences.

HCC added that it will provide 1 500 bins in the CBD.