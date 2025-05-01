Source: New initiative to tackle Mbare’s bedbugs outbreak -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Apr.30 (NewsDayLive) – A new public health initiative, Operation Harare Hygiene Blitz, is set to kick off today to curb the spread of bedbugs in the city’s oldest high density suburb of Mbare.

The operation is aimed at improving hygiene and sanitation in high-density suburbs surrounding Mbare, including fumigation of all public places and addressing the underlying infrastructure issues contributing to the problem.

Key stakeholders including Cabinet ministers and Harare mayor Jacob Mafume are expected at the launch.

City officials confirmed that the initiative will focus on the worst-affected areas, starting with Mbare, and will extend to other parts of the capital in the coming weeks.

“We are dealing with more than just bedbugs. This is an indication of broader issues with sanitation, and we need a coordinated response that involves government, local authorities, and the community,” said Rudo Chitambira, a senior executive at the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

“The operation will not only address immediate pest control but also seek to rehabilitate sanitation infrastructure and raise awareness on the importance of hygiene in preventing such infestations.”

Mbare residents have expressed frustration over the recurring pest problems, which have affected schools, public transport, and markets. Many are hopeful that the operation will bring long-term solutions.

Urban development expert Tawanda Zhou welcomed the launch, but stressed the need for continuous action.

“This initiative is crucial, but sustained investment in infrastructure and waste management will be key to preventing similar issues in the future,” Zhou said.

The operation is part of the government’s efforts to improve public health and urban living conditions, in line with the National Clean-Up Programme introduced in 2018.