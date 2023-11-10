Source: New-look Kwekwe Hospital excites locals | The Herald (Local News)

Freedom Mupanedemo

Midlands Bureau

KWEKWE residents have hailed the Second Republic for prioritising investment in the health sector, following the installation of respiratory and ventilation machines at Kwekwe General Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The hospital also received a major facelift, with a newly refurbished 40-bed private ward now open to the public after a public-private partnership with a local company, Sable Chemicals.

“We are happy with the new refurbishments at our hospital. They indicate our Government’s commitment to providing citizens with excellent healthcare,” said Mr Norman Ndoro of Mbizo Section 17.

Mrs Leonora Ndlovu said the availability of a functional ICU at Kwekwe General Hospital will help preserve lives.

“There has not been such a facility for emergency services at Kwekwe General Hospital and we thank the New Dispensation for providing us with one,” she said.

Kwekwe General Hospital Superintendent, Dr Patricia Mapanda, said the hospital desperately needed a facelift after some major facilities at the institution were gutted by fire last year.

“We are very grateful to our partners for helping us reach this far. Most importantly, our Government came in handy, in equipping this hospital.

“We are now faced with the task of constructing the doctors’ quarters that were razed down by fire.”

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Owen Ncube, said Government will continue to improve healthcare services in the country.

“The Second Republic under the able and visionary leadership of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, developed the National Development Strategy 1, which underpins the attainment of Vision 2030 of a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income society by 2030. Government has also disbursed devolution funds to all local authorities in Zimbabwe to accelerate the attainment of this vision.

“I am informed that staff houses at Kwekwe General Hospital were burnt in 2012 and there are efforts to raise funds to build flats estimated at US$98 000.

“My office will work hard to ensure the completion of this project as it will attract more critical specialised consultants like anaesthetists, general surgeons, physicians, orthopaedic surgeons, and ultra-sonographers,” said Minister Ncube.

Kwekwe General Hospital is a referral centre for Silobela, Gokwe North and South, Zhombe as well as part of Kadoma District, in Mashonaland West province.

Through the use of devolution funds and other sources, the Government has invested heavily in healthcare.

A number of new clinics have been constructed, while the existing ones have been expanded, and clean water provided.