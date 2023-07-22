Source: New magistrates courts for Dete, Chikombedzi | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has approved the establishment of a resident magistrates court in Chikombedzi in Masvingo province and Dete in Matabeleland North.

The establishment of the magistrate court in Chikombedzi is contained in Statutory Instrument 132 of 2023 and that for Dete in Statutory Instrument 131 of 2023, both gazetted yesterday.

In the quest to deliver justice to people’s doorsteps, an initiative enshrined in the National Development Strategy 1, the Government embarked on the construction of magistrates’ courts in outlying areas.

Government has also decentralised the High Courts to provinces to increase the citizens’ access to justice.

The Master of the High Court last month opened its offices in Gweru to increase the public’s access to its services.

These include registration and administration of deceased estate, insolvent estates and companies under corporate rescue. Its other duties includes that of registration and safe keeping of wills, administration and supervision of funds held in the guardian’s fund.