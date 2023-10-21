Source: NEW: Man loses US$2 885 in botched car deal | Sunday Mail

Online Reporter

A MAN from Maramba area, under Chief Chirinda, was allegedly swindled of US$2 885 in August by a man who promised to facilitate the import of his car from South Africa.

Rashweth Chidhau (39) appeared before Mutawatawa magistrate Mr Obedience Matare on Thursday facing theft charges.

The court heard that on July 11, 2023, Obrain Kasumba (27) bought his Toyota Probox in South Africa but failed to bring it to Zimbabwe because of complications over import duty.

Kasumba then got in touch with Chidhau, who had previously processed clearance papers for his relative, and was told to send US$350 for calculation of his import duty.

On August 20, 2023, Chidhau asked Kasumba to send him US$2 535 for import duty, including his fee for processing the papers.

When Kasumba asked for proof of payment, Chidhau became evasive, and on September 6, Kasumba went to Beitbridge, where he paid duty and collected his vehicle.

After failing to recover his money, he filed a police report, leading to Chidhau’s arrest.

Only US$450 was recovered.

Chidhau will be back in court on Monday.