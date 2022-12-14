Source: NEW: Normal to above-normal rainfall still expected | Sunday Mail

Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE will receive normal to above-normal rainfall, despite low rainfall activity since the start of the 2022/2023 rainfall season, Cabinet has heard.

Addressing Tuesday’s post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said most areas had so far received anticipated rains.

“Cabinet advises the nation that the country continues to be in the normal to above-normal rainfall category, despite the reduced rainfall activity experienced during the past week,” she said.

“Most areas across the country have received rainfall which is expected at this time of the year.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said inputs distribution under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa is in progress, with the distribution being done according to the different agro-ecological zone requirements.