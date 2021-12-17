Source: NEW: NRZ resumes steam safari trains | Sunday Mail (Top Stories)

Online Reporter

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has announced the resumption of the majestic steam safari trains after an absence of nearly two years.

In a statement on Thursday, NRZ acting public relations manager, Mr Martin Banda, said a stream train would be running on Unity Day (December 22).

Fares for the stream train in the first class coaches are US$30 for adults and US$15 for children.

Dining coaches will be going for US$25 for adults and US$13 for children.

The fares for those in economy class will be US$16 for adults and US$8 for children.

Mr Banda said the train will run from Bulawayo to Plumtree, and will be pulled by a Garratt Locomotive, which is one of the few remaining locomotives in the world still in good condition.

“The National Railways of Zimbabwe is pleased to announce the resumption of Majestic Steam Safari trains after an absence of almost two years.

“The NRZ will be running a steam train on Unity Day, 22 December 2021, to add flavour to this year’s festive season.

“The train will run from Bulawayo to Plumtree. It will be pulled by a Garratt Locomotive, which is one of the few remaining such locomotives in the world still in good running condition,” he said.

Mr Banda said Covid-19 protocols will be observed.

Temperature readings will be taken before passengers board the train, with those found with high temperatures not allowed to board the train.