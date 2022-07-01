Source: New Parly a product of re-engagement | Herald (Top Stories)

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (right) flanked by her deputy Kindness Paradza (in the background) listens to project manager of the New Parliament Building, Cai Libo, explaining the operations of microphones in the National Assembly chamber during a tour of the recently completed building in Mt Hampden yesterday. – Picture: Edward Zvemisha.

Farirai Machivenyika–Senior Reporter

The completed New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden is a product of President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement efforts and will enable parliamentarians to carry out their mandate effectively, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, said yesterday.

She said this after touring the recently completed New Parliament Building that was constructed by the Shanghai Construction Group, through a grant from the Chinese government.

She was accompanied by Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza.

“This is an amazing building which has been made possible by a grant from the People’s Republic of China which shows the deep relations between the two countries,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“We are very grateful for President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement efforts and this shows we are going very far as a country. This will enable the legislature to do their work and as you are aware they have three mandates which is representative, making legislation and oversight.

“This building has beautiful and spacious offices for the leadership starting from His Excellency the President, the members of Parliament, so that they can really engage with the people they represent.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said the construction of the new Parliament building was testimony of the Chinese peoples’ commitment to Zimbabwe.

She said the Second Republic was committed to improving the country’s infrastructure as seen by the construction of various projects across the country that included the expansion of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, the expansion of the Beitbridge Border Post and construction and rehabilitation of roads.

“There’s a lot of work which has been done and it is sad for anyone to close their eyes and not see the work which is on the ground,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

Speaking to journalists during a media tour on Wednesday, Mr Cai Libo, the project manager from Shanghai Construction Group, said the new building was a milestone in the Zimbabwe and China relations.

“There is no doubt that the new Parliament Building will become a landmark building in Zimbabwe and even the whole of Southern Africa,” he said.

“It will be yet another milestone for the China-Zimbabwe friendship which keeps getting stronger year after year.”

The imposing new parliament covers a total area of 33 000 square meters and has two main buildings, the six-storey office building and a four-storey Parliament building, which is designed in the spirit of Great Zimbabwe monument.

The office building and Parliament building are connected by three bridges on each floor.

The National Assembly and Senate chambers have seating capacities of 400 and 150 respectively.

It also has over 600 rooms for office space for VVIP, VIPs, MPs, library, parliamentary staff and the media, among others. The building has been fitted with advanced systems that include information technology and conference systems, fire-fighting system and air conditioning and cooling systems.

At least 1 200 locals and more than 500 Chinese technicians took part in the construction of the Building and Mr Cai said the locals also benefited from the skills transfer during the construction.

The new Parliament Building which is part of a new city being established in Mt Hampden will be officially opened at a date to be announced in due course.

Zimbabweans have welcomed the construction of the New Parliament.

Mr Admire Mukumbachoto said the new building “was an improvement on the current one. This is all a result of our cordial relations with China.”

Mr Moses Cheruwiri said the current Parliament building, which was constructed during the colonial era, needed to be replaced.

“It is a very good development for the country because we need to move with the times, especially for important institutions like Parliament,” he said.

Ms Mitchell Chimhenga said: “In terms of space the current parliament building is very small to accommodate all legislators and with the construction of the new one this will no longer be the case.