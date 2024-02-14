Source: New POSB ATMs to take cash deposits | The Herald (Business News)

POSB chief executive officer Mr Garainashe Changunda transacts at one of the bank’s ATMs at Causeway Service Centre in Harare.

Oliver Kazunga

Senior Business Reporter

THE People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) has rolled out 15 of its targeted 30 advanced Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at its centres across the country, including some that will offer cash-deposit services.

The financial services provider said the targeted ATMs were part of efforts to enhance customer experience and convenience.

In a statement POSB said in a statement that five of the machines from the first batch of ATMs project roll-out would be cash deposits accepting machines

“POSB has rolled out 15 advanced ATMs across its service centres as part of enhancing customer experience and convenience. This is the first batch of the 30 ATMs project rollout, with more ATMs already on their way to Zimbabwe.

“Of the 15 ATMS, five are cash deposit accepting machines,” POSB said.

It is hoped that the state-of-the-art ATMs will complement the bank’s efforts to enhance customer service and convenience.

In the statement, POSB chief executive officer Mr Garainashe Changunda said: “The launch of the ATMs is just one of the many initiatives that POSB is implementing to take banking services to the people in line with its mission to provide simple, responsive, innovative and inclusive financial solutions through modern technologies.

“While the bank has established robust digital platforms and encourages its customers to use these for non-cash transactions, we are also cognisant of the diversity of our clientele base and their unique needs, therefore, the ATMs will bring convenience to those in need of cash.”

He said the bank was also aware of the digital divide and as part of its thrust to promote financial inclusion, was building a vast agent network, ensuring that even those in remote areas with limited access to digital platforms, can still access banking services.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube are on record saying Zimbabwe has, since 2014, witnessed rapid growth in financial inclusion, reducing the financial gap from 23 percent to less than two percent by 2022.

This remarkable growth in financial inclusion was on the back of the increased uptake of mobile money services, where 72 percent of households now have access to a bank, microfinance, mobile account with which to transact digitally.

In addition to the ATMs, which will bring the much-needed convenience to customers, POSB said it was also running alternative payment sites for pensioners, where the bank uses more than 30 Zimpost offices during pensioners’ paydays to allow the elderly to access their National Social Security Authority and Government pension pay-outs conveniently in their local areas without having to travel long distances.

In partnership with Zimpost, POSB has also introduced agent off-the-counter services in strategic areas where the POSB customers can access the Bank’s services such as cash withdrawals and deposits, loan applications and opening of instant accounts, among other services, at selected Zimpost offices.

Such Zimpost offices include Nkayi, Ngundu, Harare Main Post office, Gutu and Mt Darwin and more Zimpost offices will soon be added to offer off-the-counter services.

“Going forward, customers can expect more ATMs in convenient locations, more Zimpost offices offering off-counter services and enhanced digital services on the existing and new platforms. Plans to launch a virtual service centre are already underway,” said Mr Changunda.