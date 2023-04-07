Source: New radio station gives Venda community a voice | The Herald (Local News)

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa

Thupeyo Muleya

Beitbridge Bureau

PEOPLE in Beitbridge district, delighted with the licencing of a local community radio station that broadcasts predominantly in the Venda language, have lauded the Government for fulfilling its promise to liberalise airwaves.

Prior to the latest development, communities in the area where dependent on South Africa and Botswana for radio and television signals.

So far, the Second Republic has licenced 14 local language based community radios nationwide, including the Beitbridge–Shashe community radio commonly known as Lotsha FM and is found on the 90.1 Mhz frequency.

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, officially opened the radio in February this year.

Speaking during the launch, she said community radios had a key role in uniting people through broadcasting content that enhanced peace and social coherence.

The licencing of more radio stations would help Zimbabweans actively participate from the grassroots level in matters concerning them in line with the devolution concept.

A local artist and music producer, Gift Ndlovu, also known as Bhadilah in the music industry, said the licensing of the Venda speaking radio station by the Government brought in a sigh of relief to artists.

“Having our own local radio station means we can now penetrate the market even more and effectively,” he said.

“You will note that South Africa or Harare artists stood a better chance of being well known through radio because they had access to national and even South African radio stations.

“Now the local audience has an option they can listen to their own, and I would really like to applaud the 75 percent local and 25 percent regional or international music policy being implemented. It gives local talent a chance to grow.”

Ndlovu said the opening of Lotsha FM was an opportunity for Beitbridge artists to make sure that they served their fans with quality content.

Beitbridge East legislator Cde Albert Nguluvhe commended the Government for giving the Beitbridge community an opportunity to tell their story in their own language and participate on developmental matters from the grassroots level.

He said the licensing of the local radio station was in fulfilment of President Mnangagwa’s thrust of not living anyone or any place behind on national matters.

“As MP in Beitbridge, where the Venda language is dominant, I am impressed by the move by Government to give the community an opportunity to have their own radio station,” he said.

“Venda is one of the languages which are officially recognised in the Constitution and the President’s vision of not leaving any community behind has been fulfilled.”

According to Miss Melody Mabonga, a sports administrator, the new radio station had created an opportunity for sports development in the district.

The radio was rich in content that ensured many sporting activities and talented people are highlighted and promoted.

“As sportspersons, we are supporting the idea of having a local radio station in our own language which is helping us to market and advertise all sporting activities in Beitbridge, something we cannot do on national or commercial radios, where there is too much competition for airplay,” said Miss Mabonga.

“We have a local netball team that is playing the premier league and this station is supporting girl child development through sport and following all the PNL games.”

Beitbridge mayor, Councillor Munyaradzi Chitsunge, said the local authority had cherished a situation where broadcasting services were also provided in the vernacular language of the of a given area.

“So we embrace this great move with open arms,” he said.

Mr Liberty Masilinge Siyoka of Beitbridge West said he was happy that the Venda community had been recognised in line with the Constitution of the country.

He said the radio will help in preserving the language and culture, in an un-crowded space and also promote the nurturing of artists, Venda arts, and create a space for local businesses to market themselves.

A presenter at Lotsha FM, Patience Moyo, said the radio station was a great honour to the people of Beitbridge particularly Venda people who had grown to believe their language was indeed minor and never had any hope of it getting recognition.

“This has made the Beitbridge community to feel that they really belong to the larger Zimbabwean family. Now information can be disseminated easily with no need for interpretation and explanation. We highly commend the Government for reviving Tshivenda,” she said.

Popular master of ceremonies Lloyd ‘the Edutainer’’ Mungoni, who is one of the producers at the radio station, said he was very excited with the gesture from the Government.

“It’s a great development in the community, that also boosts the confidence of the so called minority group in Zimbabwe.

“This is good considering that there is lot of information to be conveyed around the community that will also educate and revive the culture,” said Mr Mungoni. There is now a platform to create employment and promote local talent, which goes hand in glove with the saying from our President of not leaving no one and no place behind.

“In fact, the licensing of a Venda speaking radio station promotes inclusivity. It’s time for the Venda speaking people to shine, be proud, and see the dawn in Beitbridge.”