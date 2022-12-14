Source: NEW: US solar company expresses interest in investing in Zim | Sunday Mail

Online Reporter

A United States of America solar energy company, Recovered Energy Resources, is looking to invest in Zimbabwe’s energy sector.

After a meeting with Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, on the sidelines of the US-Africa summit, the solar company’s president, Mr Bradley Schneider, said they were interested in building a solar plant in the country.

“What we discussed was development of solar energy in Zimbabwe, but more specifically bringing a solar manufacturing plant so that we create jobs in Zimbabwe.

“We want to do something in Zimbabwe. Our technology allows us to fabricate there as opposed to the United States,” he said.

“We have unique and highly efficient technology, which is more efficient than traditional panels.”