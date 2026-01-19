Source: New US$1,2m factory boosts leather sector growth | The Herald (Top Stories)

Judith Phiri-Features Writer

The set-up of a shoe soles, lasts and accessories manufacturing factory in Harare comes as a game-changer for Zimbabwe’s leather sector, which has largely depended on exports.

Soles, lasts and accessories are essential components for making quality shoes.

The factory will go a long way in reducing the importation of low-quality shoes that have flooded the market.

Statistics from ZimTrade, the country’s trade development and promotion agency, indicate that Zimbabwe imports around 12,8 million pairs of shoes annually, while the total footwear consumption in the country — including leather, canvas, synthetics and plastic — averages approximately 14,3 million pairs per year.

Lituo Shoe Outsoles and Accessories Manufacturing (Private) Limited, based in Harare, has already installed several machines at its manufacturing facility and is currently adding more equipment to fully utilise the available factory space.

Responding to questions from Zimpapers after an engagement with leather sector players in Bulawayo recently, Lituo Shoe Outsoles and Accessories communications liaison, Ms Kudzanai Dube, said additional machinery was in transit, with containers expected to arrive this weekend.

“The factory is projected to commence operations by the end of this month and, once fully operational, will have the capacity to produce up to 80 000 pairs of shoes per month,” she said. “According to the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA), the project represents a total approved investment of approximately US$1.2 million. This includes US$658 507 invested in capital equipment imported from abroad, US$500 000 allocated towards factory set-up and related infrastructure, and a US$50 000 foreign exchange equity injection.”

She said the company’s major shareholder and director, Mr Zhang Datong, has a strong vested interest in delivering high-quality products and ensuring that the factory operates in line with international manufacturing and quality standards.

“Distribution will primarily focus on servicing local shoe manufacturers, leather processors, SMEs and industrial clusters across Zimbabwe, helping to reduce reliance on imported inputs and strengthening domestic supply chains,” she added.

“The company is working closely with the Zimbabwe Leather Development Council (ZLDC) to support value chain development within the country and plans to expand into regional markets, supplying neighbouring countries once local demand is adequately met.”

She said the establishment of the factory was particularly significant for Zimbabwe’s leather sector, which is currently undergoing revival under the Zimbabwe Leather Sector Strategy (2021–2030).

Ms Dube said one of the key challenges identified in the strategy was the limited local production of critical footwear inputs, such as shoe soles, lasts, accessories and modern production equipment.

“This has historically forced manufacturers to rely heavily on imports, increasing costs and limiting competitiveness.

“By locally manufacturing these key inputs, the factory directly contributes to import substitution, reduces production lead times and strengthens both backward and forward linkages within the leather value chain,” she said.

“The factory also supports the strategy’s objectives of skills development and technology transfer, as it will employ local skilled professionals while introducing experienced technical specialists to train and upskill the local workforce.”

In addition, she said, the investment aligns with national goals around value addition and beneficiation, ensuring that more leather is processed and transformed within Zimbabwe, rather than being exported in semi-processed form.

Ms Dube said this contributes to job creation, industrial growth and improved export readiness for the sector.

Beyond manufacturing, the factory will focus on designing modern, comfortable footwear. There are plans to introduce specialised technical services aimed at improving the overall quality and competitiveness of shoes produced in Zimbabwe, helping position the country as a regional hub for footwear and leather manufacturing.

Bulawayo Leather Cluster secretary-general, Mr Fungayi Zvinondiramba, said the factory will contribute significantly towards the provision of components that were a challenge in the leather sector.

“We had a big gap in terms of components like soles, glues and other accessories for the leather sector, not only for footwear but also for leather goods.

“It is the initiative of the ZLDC, in collaboration with Africa Leather and Leather Products Institute (ALLPI), to invite the investor to come and start producing those components in Zimbabwe. This will have a lot of impact on the sector in terms of quality,” he said.

He said the country will have quality soles, which are critical for shortening the lead time of leather sector players.

Mr Zvinondiramba, who is also the councillor for small and medium enterprises and clusters in ZLDC, said locally produced components will also be cheaper because they are not being imported.

“This also contributes to the competitiveness of SMEs and clusters in the leather sector. Competitiveness speaks to your technology, the time that you take to produce a product, the quality of the product and the price of the product,” he said.

“This feeds into the Zimbabwe Leather Sector Strategy (2021–2030), where we talk of improving technology, creating an integrated leather sector — integrated in terms of also developing the supply chains.

“So, this company is part of the development of the supply chain to the value chain, which means they will be producing products that will feed into the value chain.”

ZLDC secretary, Mr Jacob Nyathi, said the leather industry was an all-encompassing value chain, with players including farmers’ associations, skin collectors, slaughterers and butcheries, abattoirs, tanneries, skin processors, footwear makers and those dealing in leather clothes.

He said the factory will improve the quality of shoes in the country.

“Fashion trends are dynamic, especially in women’s shoes. If you cannot respond fast, you may not address the needs of the market. Shoe soles are generally made from synthetic materials, including thermos rubber and PVC, which are then stitched and bonded to the leather uppers,” he said.

Mr Nyathi, who is also the chairman of the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) Technical Committee for Standards for Leather, Footwear and Accessories, said a last was used to design and shape shoes. It is the form that the cobblers mould and stitch the leather around.

In a previous interview during a 10-day training on Computer-Aided Design (CAD) in Bulawayo in October last year, ALLPI Regional Design Studio project manager, Mr Preston Viswamo, said the leather sector in Zimbabwe was one of the country’s traditional industries, with strong potential to contribute to industrialisation, job creation and export earnings.

“The value chain spans livestock production, hides and skins processing, tanning, leather goods manufacturing and retail trade. Zimbabwe has a significant livestock base, particularly cattle, which provides a steady supply of hides.

“However, the sector faces challenges related to the quality of raw hides and skins, limited modern tanning capacity, and low levels of value addition.

“Much of the leather exported is in semi-processed (wet blue) form, with only a small proportion converted into finished leather and consumer goods such as footwear, bags and upholstery,” he said.

“Key players in the chain include smallholder farmers, tanneries, footwear and leather goods manufacturers, SMEs clustered around urban centres such as Bulawayo and Harare, and export-oriented firms.

“Support institutions like ZimTrade, Leather Institute of Zimbabwe (LIZ) and ZLDC are working with development partners to promote competitiveness, skills development and market access.”

Mr Viswamo said the CAD training initiative was a key component for the growth of the leather sector, while it incorporated both theory and practical sessions.

He said the goal was to ensure increased competitiveness, with the leather clusters being able to produce modern, high-quality footwear that meets the specifications of institutional buyers, making them more competitive.

“They have also gained enhanced innovation skills, as the sector will have a pool of skilled designers capable of driving product innovation and diversification.

“What’s also important is strengthened value chain linkages, as the training will create a direct link between the new last and sole manufacturing plant and local designers, strengthening the domestic supply chain and reducing reliance on imports,” he added.

Most people say good feet can move quickly and precisely, but it all starts with the shoes that one wears. The importance of comfortable and quality shoes cannot be overstated.

They are not merely a fashion accessory but a fundamental investment in one’s overall health, safety and well-being.

Experts insist that the feet are the foundation of the entire body; hence poor shoes can create a chain reaction of problems.

These problems can include common issues such as plantar fasciitis, bunions, hammertoes and Achilles tendonitis.

Shoes that absorb shock effectively reduce the impact on ankles, knees and hips, which is vital for preventing and managing conditions like arthritis, among other things.

