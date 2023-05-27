Source: NEW: We are not selling any properties – NRZ | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Online Reporter

THE National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has dismissed reports that it was selling some of its properties, including commercial stands, located in and around Harare’s central business district.

In a statement, NRZ said it has no agents acting on its behalf in the sale of properties that are said to be along Kenneth Kaunda Street and Seke Road.

NRZ also said it is not selling land anywhere in the country.

“The National Railways of Zimbabwe has noted with grave concern that there are some people peddling falsehoods on social media and other platforms that NRZ is sub-dividing some of its land along Kenneth Kaunda Street in Harare.

“The falsehoods also indicate that NRZ is selling land around Seke Road Flyover in Harare and there are fake agents claiming to be representing NRZ in these purported disposals.

“The fact of the matter is that the NRZ is not selling land anywhere in Zimbabwe and does not engage agents regarding issues to do with land under its administration,” reads the statement.

NRZ urged members of the public and prospective business partners, who want to lease its land around the country, to apply through its Regional Estates Offices in Harare, Gweru and Bulawayo.

It warned members of the public from engaging anyone who claims to be an agent dealing in NRZ properties.