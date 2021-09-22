Source: NEW: ZESA switches off Mbare flats | Sunday Mail (Local News)

Online Reporter

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) has disconnected 58 Mbare Hostels due to failure to pay bills.

Earlier this month, the power utility announced that it will move to disconnect defaulting customers in a move aimed at improving recoveries of monies owed by several electricity consumers, including individuals, municipalities, organisations and corporations

In a statement on Tuesday, City of Harare advised the residents to organise themselves and pay for the arrears.

“Council is urging residents of the 58 Mbare Hostels to organise themselves and pay for their electricity,” reads the statement in part.

“The residents have not been paying and were recently disconnected.”