Source: NEW: Zimbabwe develops local biogas sector | Sunday Mail

Online Reporter

MORE than 150 biogas digesters have been constructed across the country, which will be used as a renewable energy source, a senior Government official has said.

In a statement, Public Service Commission (PSC) secretary, Dr Tsitsi Choruma said the country will continue to construct biogas digesters as they are “cost effective and technologically smart” ways of producing energy.

“Green energy sources in Zimbabwe include, among others solar, biogas and lithium, which is one of the components used in the manufacturing of rechargeable batteries,” she said.

“The National Domestic Biogas programme in Zimbabwe is successfully developing a market- driven domestic biogas sector with over 150 biogas digesters having been constructed so far.

“There has additionally been a gradual increase in the number of biogas plants in the country.”