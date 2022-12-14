Source: NEW: Zimbabwe Media Commission Act set for review | Sunday Mail

Online Reporter

CABINET has approved principles to amend the Zimbabwe Media Commission Act (Chapter 10:35), which will incorporate proposals by stakeholders following extensive consultations.

The amendments will seek to provide for additional functions of the Zimbabwe Media Commission.

Addressing Tuesday’s post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said:

“The amendments will seek, among other provisions, to provide for additional functions of the Zimbabwe Media Commission, which will include accrediting of local and foreign media practitioners; registration of mass media services, and the regulation and quality assurance of journalism and mass media communication training.”

Meanwhile, Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet also received and approved the principles for the proposed Media Practitioners Bill.

The Bill seeks to provide parameters for media co-regulation and bring professionalism to the media sector through the implementation of codes of ethics.

“The Bill will seek, among other provisions, to provide for: establishment of professional bodies for purposes of disciplining members through delegated powers of the Zimbabwe Media Commission; the duties of the professional bodies; and the drafting of a code of ethics by each professional body,” she said.