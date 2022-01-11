Source: NEW: Zinwa targets prepaid water meters for small towns, growth points | Sunday Mail (Top Stories)

Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) will soon begin rolling out prepaid water meters in small towns, growth points and rural service centres.

This follows successful pilot projects in Chivhu and Mvurwi.

Writing on its official Twitter handle, Zinwa said this exercise will allow clients to control their water use and pay for only what they use.

“Zinwa is rolling out prepaid water meters in small towns, growth points and rural service centres where it provides service.

“This will allow clients greater convenience and control of their water use. Clients will now be able to pay only for what they use,” said the national water authority.

“The roll out follows the successful piloting of the meters in Chivhu and Mvurwi since 2019.

“The meters will help eliminate some of the challenges that have been existent between Zinwa and clients such as the use of estimates for billing.”