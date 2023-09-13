Source: Newly-elected councillors warned against corruption | The Herald (Local News)

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

Harare Metropolitan Province’s Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mr Tafadzwa Muguti has warned the capital’s newly elected council against corruption saying authorities will not hesitate to arrest corrupt officials.

Mr Muguti said the previous councils were embroiled in corrupt activities which had seen some councillors and council managers getting arrested while others were suspended from the local authority pending the conclusion of investigations into suspected corruption.

Addressing newly elected councillors at Town house on Monday, Mr Muguti appealed to them to work together in combating corruption in the local authority.

Corruption is at its highest levels and as you are well aware that the last five years were characterised by suspensions, arrests and dismissals,” he said.

“It is player that the faces that we are seeing here today are the same faces we will see as we end the next five years. So it is that in mind that we are appealing that officials from council work together to combat corruption in the city.”

Mr Muguti also said pilferage of equipment and spares in council was rife and most of the fleet was sitting on its wheels.

“Spares are being stolen, tyres are also being stolen and a number of things are not being right at the council. I implore the incoming council to ensure that you put robust measures and controls to make sure there is not rife pilferage.”

He said non effectiveness of certain staff, sections and departments would see the mayor signing a performance contract.

“Please note the mayor is going to sign the performance contract at the Ministry of Local Government. Let us continue to remember that Zimbabwe is a unitary State with three pillars of Government and you (councillors) are now a focal part of the Government.

He urged the councillors to devolve the operations of council to make it easier and simpler for residents to have access to council services.