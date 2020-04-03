Source: NewsDay correspondent arrested over lockdown breach | Newsday (National)

POLICE in Chinhoyi yesterday arrested NewsDay correspondent Nunurai Jena on allegations of contravening President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 21-lockdown order.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Zimbabwe) yesterday said Jena was arrested for taking a video of police officers manning a security checkpoint along the Chinhoyi-Chegutu Highway in Mashonaland West province.

Jena was charged with contravening section 11(a)(b) of the Public Health (COVID-19), Prevention, Containment and Treatment (National Lockdown) Order, 2020 and disorderly conduct as defined in section 41(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)

Act.

In a tweet last night, police said: “Nunurai Jena was not arrested for or in connection with possession of a 2019 accreditation card. He was arrested for a totally different matter, charges which were fully explained to him and his legal representative.”

Misa said the police claimed Jena had accused them of being corrupt.

Jena, who is being represented by human rights lawyer Kudzai Choga, was first allegedly quizzed for using an expired media accreditation card.

This is despite the fact that the Information ministry this week advised law enforcement agents that the 2019 Press cards were still valid.

Last night, Jena was still detained at Chinhoyi Central Police Station as the courts were affected by the lockdown.

The post NewsDay correspondent arrested over lockdown breach appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe.