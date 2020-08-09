Source: NGO donatess PPE to rural school | Sunday News (local news)

Ngqwele Dube, Sunday News Correspondent

A SCHOOL in Insiza, Cithekani Primary has been given a boost in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic when schools open through a timely donation from Soroptomists International Bulawayo.

The non-governmental organisation last week donated a water tank, sanitisers, detergents, infrared thermometer and masks that will assist the school deal with the virus when schools eventually open. The entity also donated gardening material.

Cithekani headmistress, Mrs Nothando Khumalo said they were happy to get the equipment that will help pupils when schools eventually open. Speaking during a handover ceremony on Thursday at Umguza Education District offices, Mrs Khumalo said the donation came at the right time as they were having a headache on how they are going to put in measurers to prevent the spread of the disease.

“A heavy burden has been lifted off our shoulders as we did not even know where we are going to get the protective equipment once schools open. The water tank comes in vital as we can use it to sanitise the children as they come into school,” she said.

Soroptimists president, Mrs Nompumelelo Mlotshwa said ever since working with the school in 2010 they have strived to assist in all facets of the educational institution.

“We believe providing a more secure learning environment will be critical as schools open hence, we decided to buy the masks and sanitizers for the school. We are going to be living in a new normal and masks are going to be with us for a long time. We are now going to be washing our hands more fervently as we ensure we stem the spread of the virus,” she said.

The donation included a 180-litre water tank with a tap, five litres of liquid detergent, 25 litres liquid chlorine to disinfect classes, a digital infrared thermometer, 269 face masks for learners and 12 face masks the teaching staff teachers.

Soroprimists also donated two football kits and equipment for gardening that encompassed a pick head, two hoes, a 30m hosepipe, a shovel, a rack and a wheelbarrow. Umguza District Schools Inspector Mrs Beatrice Manjere commended the long-standing relationship between Soroptimists and Cithekani saying she was happy the school was now ahead of many by being ready for the eventual opening of schools.

Mrs Mlotshwa said they first came to know Cithekani in 2010 when they sought opportunities to assist a school.

They consulted the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education which pointed to Cithekani as at the time the school was about to be closed due to its dilapidated state. Soroptimists have over the years assisted build a block of classrooms and also provided pads for the girls.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide volunteer service organisation for women who work for peace, and in particular to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world.