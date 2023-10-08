Nigeria customs hosts officers from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho

Source: Nigeria customs hosts officers from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho | The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR PHOTO: Twitter

The acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has received a delegation of military officers from Zambia, Lesotho and Zimbabwe to strengthen collaboration in the quest for border security.During the meeting, Adeniyi warmly welcomed the visiting military officers, assuring them of unwavering support and providing them with essential documents to gain insight into the customs service’s operations.

The acting CGC emphasised the importance of collaboration between the Nigeria Customs Service and security agencies across Africa. He said the partnership is pivotal in combating issues such as kidnapping, illegal mining, and other criminal activities plaguing the region.

In line with the meeting’s theme, “Reshaping Africa Security Narratives,” the customs boss promised to involve competent individuals from border communities in the customs service, among other initiatives.

Colonel Masheke Mutimwa, who led the delegation, expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended the team by customs management team. He explained that the visit aims to expose their student officers to Nigeria Customs operations to enrich their knowledge and work methodologies.

