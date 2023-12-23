Source: Night travel linked to increased accident risk: Police | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Prince Ngwenya, pthabiso418@gmail.com

POLICE have urged motorists to minimise night travel due to the increased risk of road traffic accidents caused by vision and observation challenges.

In a statement, Police Commissioner General Tandabantu Godwin Matanga said aside from the increased risk of road traffic accidents, night travel during the holiday season also brings a higher likelihood of other crimes such as robbery and murder.

Comm Gen Matanga urged families, business people, and institutions to avoid carrying or keeping large sums of money at home or in offices, to prevent robbery incidents.

In the ongoing fight against drug and substance abuse, Comm Gen Matanga encouraged the public to provide information to the police regarding drug barons and suppliers.

“Parents and guardians should also be at the forefront of safeguarding the youths and adults from the scourge of drug and substance abuse. The Police will also take decisive action against anyone operating unlicensed liquor outlets or shebeens during this period. Owners of liquor outlets are enjoined to conduct their business within the parameters of their respective licenses,” he said.