Source: Nightclub murder suspect in court | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Calisto Murawo

Prosper Dembedza-Herald Correspondent

A Harare man has been remanded in custody for allegedly fatally assaulting another man with a knuckle-duster, accusing that man’s wife of reversing her car and bumping into another car in at an upmarket nightclub in Harare’s Belgravia suburb.

Calisto Murawo (44) was not asked to plead to a murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda who told him only the High Court could grant bail on murder charges.

Allegations are that on Saturday at Afro 161 Restaurant and Nightclub at 161 Sam Nujoma Street Extension in Belgravia, Harare, Murawo approached the now deceased and his wife Zinzi Musonza in the car park and alleged that Ms Musonza had bumped into another parked car.

The deceased, who was not named in State papers but understood to be David Matambo, then came out of his motor vehicle to check where the dent was and while he was in the process of assessing the damage, Murawo punched him in the mouth with his hand which was holding a knuckle duster.

As the deceased fell Matambo started kicking the deceased on the head and neck, proceeded to stamp on the deceased’s neck, briefly halted the assault and walked away, but he then returned and kicked him for the last time on the head.

The now deceased was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.