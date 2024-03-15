Nine years in jail for possession of ivory, pangolin scales 

File image: ivories

Online Reporter

A MAN was sentenced to nine years in prison for possessing ivory and pangolin scales, contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.

The man from Chief Nematombo area in Hurungwe, Tinotenda Muringayi (29) and his accomplice Doesmatter Chidhakwa (26), were arraigned before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court facing two counts of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said.

“On the 17th of November 2023, Police received information to the effect that the accused persons were in possession of ivory and pangolin scales. Police teamed up with the informant and proceeded to Magunje Growth Point where the accused persons were located.

“When the Police officers identified themselves, the second accused person (Chidhakwa) attempted to flee but was immediately arrested. Upon searching the first accused person’s (Muringayi) satchel, Police officers recovered two elephant tusks and 5 pangolin scales,” said NPAZ.

Muringayi was sentenced to nine years imprisonment for each count and the sentences will run concurrently.

Chidhakwa was acquitted for lack of evidence.