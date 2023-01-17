Source: NJNC to review civil servants’ conditions | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Professor Paul Mavima

Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Professor Paul Mavima has said the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) will meet to review civil servants’ conditions of service this quarter.

Last year, Government awarded civil servants a lucrative package that included a 20 percent increment across the board backdated to January 1.

Further, 34 000 flats for teachers will be built on school grounds over five years to benefit them.

Crucially, an advancement award that recognises seniority for differentiation within the same grade will be implemented across the entire civil service, while teachers can import vehicles duty-free.

In an interview in Zvishavane on Sunday, Prof Mavima said Government is looking forward to another NJNC meeting.

“The National Joint Negotiating Council meeting to review the civil servant’s condition of service will be held this quarter as the Government reaffirms its commitment to review their remuneration package,” he said.

Prof Mavima said towards the end of last year, they agreed as NJNC to have a review meeting in the first quarter of the year.

“The NJNC will meet and iron out pressing issues. We are letting everyone know that we are going to have that meeting for reviews but people have to know that whatever comes out of there will depend on what is available to the nation,” he said.

The Minister called on civil servants to be moderate in their demands.

“We can only push for things that are possible so that we can implement our National Development Strategy (NDS 1) and move the country forward with other developmental projects towards Vision 2030,” he said.

Prof Mavima said Government is happy that schools opened for the first term without any glitches.

“The first school term started very smoothly. Even though civil servants are saying there should be a review of their salaries, it is not an antagonistic stance that they are taking and it is understandable. But remember in 2022, President Mnangagwa did a lot for civil servants culminating in additional US$200 that was given to every civil servant. At the moment we are happy with civil servants, with no strikes but they are just urging the Government to review their conditions of service,” he said.

Recently, Government announced a new policy of paying civil servants according to their academic qualifications, experience and seniority.

The new policy will increase motivation and productivity.

Under the new policy, a civil servant, while remaining a teacher or a nurse or some other occupation, will be getting pay rises as they obtain higher qualifications, and as they increase their years of service and so their experience.