Source: Nkayi villagers lobby for recruitment of local council boss | Newsday (News)

BY SILAS NKALA

VILLAGERS in Nkayi, Matabeleland North province, are lobbying government to recruit a local for the post of Nkayi Rural District Council chief executive officer as they push for devolution of power in the district.

The villagers are lobbying through their developmental advocacy group, Nkayi Community Parliament (NCP).

They argue that in implementing devolution, the government is focusing on the disbursement of funds to local authorities, ignoring staffing issues.

Government has advertised for the post of CEO at the Nkayi RDC.

Lawrence Mudimba from Binga is currently the acting CEO after replacing Zimbabwe Ndlovu.

Ndlovu was relieved of his duties under unclear circumstances.

In a statement, NCP leader Nhlanhla Moses Ncube said an opportunity had arisen for a local to fill the position.

“In terms of the Rural District Councils Act, council must appoint a person (approved by the Local Government minister) to be CEO. This position is important in the operations of council and in ensuring that council effectively, efficiently and smoothly sets and delivers on its vision,” Ncube said.

“The level of poverty, unemployment and hunger in Nkayi district, the poorest district in Zimbabwe, means that this office must play a critical role in providing strategic leadership for a better future for all. We need a CEO who will put the interests of Nkayi people first. In this regard, the NCP wishes to take this opportunity to encourage the people of this district to send in their applications.”

Ncube urged the people of Matabeleland to fight for control of their resources and space and ensure that they are part of the decision-making processes.

“Ensuring that this office is not taken by a person coming from provinces far afield will go a long way to supporting these aspirations,” Ncube said.

He said Matabeleland had qualified people to fill top posts.

“We know where we need clinics, roads, schools, houses, water and other development priorities. We, therefore, also apply for the sake of our children and their future. We do it to save our Gwampa and Sivomo forests and all other natural resources; for the love and defence of the environment of Nkayi; and for the economic and educational development of our motherland,” he said, adding that Matabele people should lead in Matabeleland.