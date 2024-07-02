Source: ‘Nkomo was a gift to humanity’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

POLITICAL analysts and war veterans have described the late Vice-President and Zapu leader Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo as a figure who lived ahead of his life.

Nkomo was born on June 19, 1917 and died on July 1, 1999.

Public policy and political analyst Samukele Hadebe told Southern Eye that Nkomo is remembered for advocating tolerance within Zimbabwe.

“He was a gift of humanity, a larger than life figure, founder of the Zimbabwean nation who lived ahead of his time. He propounded ways of tolerance, democracy, leadership and we are not close to his vision of what he perceived as what a free Zimbabwe should be,” Hadebe said.

“Nonetheless we are still celebrating his life. He fought for the liberty of everyone regardless of region, race or colour.”

Hadebe said Nkomo’s legacy should be emulated, saying he was selfless even during his years of humiliation.

“He commanded the best guerrilla army. Even when the 1980 elections did not favour him, he did not use it (guerrilla army) to take over power. Now we are living in poverty, divisions. That is what Nkomo was trying to address,” Hadebe said.

Prominent ex-Zipra war veteran Thomas Ngwenya said Nkomo was remembered as someone who led a well-oiled army that forced the enemy into talks at Lancaster House in the United Kingdom.

He added that Nkomo would be turning in his grave as his vision for a better life for everyone was yet to be achieved.

“Even school fees for children of the war veterans are not paid. Only a few of us who are lucky to have been employed managed to take our children to school, but they are not employed. Those war vets who are living a better life are only doing it through corrupt means,’’ Ngwenya said.

Nkomo served as Zimbabwe’s Vice-President from 1990 until his untimely death.