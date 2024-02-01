Source: Nkulumane, Nketa and Emganwini in Bulawayo will go without water due to pipe line maintenance work | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Clean water

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

The suburbs of Nkulumane, Nketa and Emganwini in Bulawayo will go without water due to planned maintenance work on the 675m pipe line from Criterion Reservoir to Magwegwe Reservoir at United Refineries.

In a notice by Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube, water shedding for the affected areas will be temporarily suspended.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that there will be an interruption to water supplies to all areas supplied by the Magwegwe Reservoir due to planned maintenance work on the 675m pipe line from Criterion Reservoir to Magwegwe Reservoir at United Refineries.

“This will also affect areas supplied by Criterion along the pipeline such as Nketa 6, 7, 8, 9, Nkulumane 1 — 5, Nkulumane 10-12 and Emganwini. The City of Bulawayo will temporarily suspend the current water shedding programme for the mentioned areas from Friday, 2″ February 2024 to Sunday, 4′ February 2024,” said Mr Dube.

He said the City of Bulawayo wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for the inconvenience likely to be caused adding that water is life, save every drop.