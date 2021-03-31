Source: No Easter break for boarders | Newsday (News)

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

PUPILS in boarding schools are not taking a break for the Easter holidays after government yesterday passed a resolution barring them from travelling back home for fear of spreading coronavirus.

This was revealed by Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa during a post-Cabinet media briefing, where she also said unscrupulous people were producing fake COVID-19 certificates.

“Cabinet noted with concern that some unscrupulous persons are producing fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates for sale to unsuspecting members of the public. Investigations are underway in order to bring the culprits to book,” she said.

“Cabinet further agreed that boarding school students should not travel to their homes for the Easter holidays as part of the strategy to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The learners should stay at their respective schools given the congestion anticipated on public transport during the holidays.”

Before the advent of COVID-19, Easter holidays would coincide with school holidays.

Examination pupils resumed classes on March 15, while non-examination ones resumed on March 22.

Mutsvangwa said the general transport situation in the country would also be reviewed to ensure the safety of travellers during the Easter

holidays.

The country fears a possible eruption of a third wave of the coronavirus, given that winter is approaching.

“As a way of guaranteeing the safety of all Zimbabweans, His Excellency the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) will make the necessary pronouncements to guide the nation during the Easter and Independence holidays,” she said.

“As at March 25, 2021, a total of 11 915 people had been vaccinated (with the second dose), against a target of 25 000, a number which has since increased. Focus is now on hotspots which include the country’s major points of entry and exit, that is Beitbridge, Plumtree, Chirundu, Kariba, Forbes and Nyamapanda. Also included will be Mutare and the two metropolitan cities of Harare and Bulawayo,” Mutsvangwa said.

