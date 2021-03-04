Source: ‘No free lunch under Second Republic’ | Herald (Top Stories)

President Mnangagwa is greeted by Zanu PF youths who requested for a photo-shoot (from left) Cdes Tatenda Mavetera, Getrude Mutandi, Mercy Mugomo and Christine Taruona, before the Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Tawanda Mudimu

Fungi Kwaramba

Political Editor

THE Second Republic has no place for moonlighting and entitlement as it values creativity, initiative and persistence towards fulfilling both Zanu PF’s 2018 election manifesto and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), President Mnangagwa has said.

The NDS1 is premised on the adoption and swift implementation of bold strategies, policies and programmes aimed at achieving economic transformation by 2030 and resonates with the governing party’s winning 2018 election manifesto, which set to pursue goals for the betterment of the people.

Addressing the 349th Session of the Politburo, the President said the party leadership should pay greater attention to the administrative state of the party.

“I expect a greater sense of responsibility and urgency in the development and implementation of party programmes, from party headquarters right up to the districts. Moonlighting and the entitlement syndrome with no work output, is not the culture of the Second Republic. Let us all strive to work harder, with initiative, creativity, persistence and focus towards fulfilling our 2018 Election Manifesto and the National Development Strategy 1. We have an appointment with destiny in 2030. A resounding party victory in 2023 is merely an enabler to the achievement of our national vision. We cannot afford to fall asleep,” the President said.

A successful agricultural season and increased capacity utilisation in the mining and manufacturing sector are set to drive economic growth towards Vision 2030 to make Zimbabwe an upper middle class economy.

This year, the economy is expected to grow by 7.4 percent driven by strong recovery in agriculture, mining, electricity, construction, transport and communication as well as finance and insurance.

Turning to the recently held District Coordination Committee (DCC) elections, on which a report was presented to the Politburo by the National Elections Directorate, the President said observations in the report should strengthen the party’s internal democratic processes.

“Concerned party members in Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces are encouraged to quickly find each other and work together, for the good of the party

“Diversity and differences in perspectives, approaches and strategies are welcome in the party: after all, such is the nature of democracy. However, divergence of views should never create hostility and conflict within our ranks, and membership. It is only through the adherence to our party constitution, rules and procedures, tolerance and the amicable resolution of disputes, that the party will emerge stronger,” he said.

In his opening remarks the President updated the Politburo on the ongoing national vaccination programme against Covid-19, which is voluntary, free and State-funded, and the relaxation of the national lockdown that was informed by decreasing infections.

He added that this year good rains and attendant agricultural productivity give the nation optimism for further economic recovery and growth.

“Progress on the development and modernisation of national infrastructure across the country is equally commendable. Last week, I commissioned the Epping Forest Bulawayo Water Augmentation Project and performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the Gwayi-Shangani Pipeline. The Gwayi-Shangani Dam is expected to be completed by December 2021

“The project is a game changer to Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo Provinces as well as the nation as a whole. It is also a demonstration of my administration’s responsiveness and work ethic. As a listening Government, we are committed to principles of equalisation and the devolution agenda All plans are in place to ensure that the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project becomes a reality under my administration,” he said.

On the international relations front, the President said Zimbabwe will never compromise on national interests and principles of Pan-Africanism.

“Zimbabwe continues to advance its Engagement and Re-engagement Policy. In doing so, my Government will never compromise our national interests and principles of Pan-Africanism. We shall, thus, remain solid in pursuit of the vision that propelled the many sons and daughters of our country to wage the protracted armed struggle.”

The President added that the newly sworn-in Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Dr Fredrick Shava, will drive the country’s “quest to embrace and be embraced by as many countries in the community of nations as possible, while facilitating the attraction of global capital and promoting trade”.