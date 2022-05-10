Source: No second arrest warrant against land developer | Herald (Crime)

Senior Court Reporter

THE court yesterday asked the State to first execute an arrest warrant issued in October last year against businessman Felix Munyaradzi before it can issue a second one on the same charge of attempting to defeat the course of justice.

Harare magistrate Mr Simon Munyaradzi Kandiyero said he was not in a position to issue another warrant of arrest against Munyaradzi, as there was already an outstanding one that needed to be executed.

He said this after Munyaradzi failed to attend court for his hearing on allegations of attempting to ‘sweet-talk’ a State witness, Commissioner Erasmus Makodza, to withdrew fraud charges against him sometime last year using an out-of-court settlement.

This would remove the civil liabilities, but not stop the criminal prosecution.

According to the State, Munyaradzi’s conduct in approaching Comm Makodza was in violation of a bail condition that restricted him from interfering with witnesses.

Munyaradzi, through his lawyer Mr Charles Warara, has since written a letter to the State saying he was not supposed to be summoned to court since the matter has been quashed at the High Court.

He said he was surprised that the prosecution kept summoning him over a matter which had its charges quashed by the High Court for irregularity with an order to that effect issued.

Munyaradzi claimed that continuing to summon him to appear in court on charges that were quashed by the High Court amounted to abuse of court processes and opened the officers involved to civil litigation.

Munyaradzi said he would sue the prosecutor or court officials who summoned him again to appear in court.

Allegations against Munyaradzi were that in July 2020, Comm Makodza made a report of fraud against Munyaradzi after he allegedly resold stand 1315 Sandton in Mt Hampden after selling it to Comm Makodza.

Munyaradzi was arrested and taken to court where he was released on bail by the High Court.

His bail conditions were not to interfere with State witnesses.

According to the State, in January last year, Munyaradzi allegedly sent some people, including Shadreck Homela to influence Comm Makodza to withdraw the charges and have an out-of-court settlement in the fraud case. Through that engagement, Munyaradzi allegedly violated his bail condition imposed by the High Court.